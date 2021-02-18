Jasmine Curtis pens short poem for sister Anne's birthday

MANILA -- Jasmine Curtis-Smith penned a short but touching poem her older sister Anne Curtis, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, February 17.

In her personal Instagram page, Jasmine posted a throwback photo of her and Anne, as well as another photo with Anne's baby daughter Dahlia, as she greeted her "bestest" sister.

"Will be with you every step of life:

Like when I was your maid of honor when you became a wife.

Like when you taught me strength through your frights.

Like that time you learned to empower yourself and taught me about my own might.

You never fail our family, and will always be our brightest light.

I love you Sestra, for all that you are and will evolve to be.

I love you Sestra, we all do... the Curtis-Smiths, Heussaffs, your friends, the world and, Dahlia Amélie," Jasmine wrote.

Last week Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff returned to the Philippines after over a year of being based in Melbourne.

Curtis and Heussaff had been in Australia since December 2019, as they prepared to welcome their firstborn away from the limelight.

In her most recent statement pertaining to her career, Curtis said in January that she will eventually return to “‘It’s Showtime,” the long-running ABS-CBN noontime program which she has co-hosted since its 2009 premiere.

