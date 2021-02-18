Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she had COVID-19

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she was infected by the novel coronavirus last year and that she is still dealing with some of its side effects up to this day.

In a post on her Goop website, Paltrow said she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she added.

After recuperating from the illness, Paltrow said she is now more conscious about her food and drink intake.

“I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic,” she said.

Following what happened, Paltrow said she is now accustomed to using a lot of coconut aminos in her recipes, adding that she also removed sugar and alcohol from her system.

“Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” she said.

Aside from eating healthy and doing exercise, Paltrow said she is also on supplements, “most of them in service of a healthier gut.”

