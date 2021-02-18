Bea reveals she and John Lloyd did not like each other in the beginning

MANILA – John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo are one of today’s most bankable pairings on screen but unknown to many people, their relationship as co-actors did not start off well.

In an interview with PEP, Alonzo recalled how she and Cruz used to work in several projects back in the early 2000s without talking to each other except when filming a scene.

"Hindi kami magkaaway, hindi lang kami friends. Nung time na nag-uumpisa ako, hindi niya talaga gusto na ako 'yung nandun, alam ko. Hindi ko naman siya masisi. Mahirap pa ako makatrabaho kasi ang bata ko nun,” she said.

"Biruin mo, never ako nakalimot ng lines. Pero biruin mo, lagi ako natatakpan ng camera niya, 'yung ilaw niya. Kasi hindi ko alam kung paano, e. Umaarte na ako, wala na pala ako sa camera. 'Tapos umiiyak na siya, natakpan ko pala 'yung camera niya. So I had to do it again," she added.

Alonzo said it came to a point when Launrenti Dyogi, their director for “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and “Now That I Have You,” had to talk to them so they could thresh out their differences.

"Nung time na 'yun, usung-uso nun 'yung SCQ (Star Circle Quest) 'yung mga talent shows. And then, meron ng Sandara (Park) and Hero (Angeles). Tapos nung time na 'yun, kinausap kami ni Direk Lauren. 'You have to step up. Hello? Kinikilig mga tao sa mga taga-'SCQ.' Anong i-offer niyo? Hindi kayo nag-uusap?’” Alonzo recalled.

Apparently, Cruz wasn’t too keen about Alonzo at that time because he found her hard to work with. Alonzo, on the other hand, felt Cruz was arrogant.

"Parang feeling ko, ang yabang niya. Feeling ko, porke baguhang artista lang ako, hindi niya ako gustong kaibigan. 'Yung isa naman, naiinis siya sa akin kasi feeling niya ang hirap ko katrabaho,” she said.

While their friendship did not have the best start, Alonzo said she is thankful that Cruz thought of her that way in the beginning.

“He helped me so much nung time na sinusungitan niya ako, hindi kami nag-uusap, hindi kami nagha-hi, hindi kami nagba-bye. I had to prove myself that I am worthy. So actually, he pushed me, without him even knowing about it,” she said.

"Talagang ginawa kong fuel 'yung pagiging ganun niya sa akin. Na parang, 'Ah ganun ba? Papatunayan ko sa iyo. Gagaling talaga ako.' Kung hindi naging ganun relationship namin, baka mas naging relaxed ako. Baka hindi naging ganun kalakas 'yung drive ko to prove myself," she said.

Cruz and Alonzo are set to reunite this year for a much-anticipated film project to be produced by Star Cinema.

