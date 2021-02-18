Barbie Imperial gushes about Diego Loyzaga's Valentine surprise

MANILA – It seems like Diego Loyzaga is fond of filling Barbie Imperial’s room with flowers on special occasions.

Based on Imperial’s latest Instagram post, Loyzaga’s Valentine surprise for her was a room filled with flowers, candles and lights -- similar to what the actor did after they got into a relationship.

Gushing about her boyfriend’s sweet gesture, Imperial said: “Thank you for your endless efforts. You were still able to do this kahit hindi tayo magkasama cuz you have work.”

“Grabe ka you always find a way to make me happy. Thank you for always making me happy and feel loved,” she added.

Imperial said any day actually feels like Valentine’s when she’s with Loyzaga.

“I miss you already, thank you love,” she said.

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would become a couple.

“Totally unexpected to fall for someone I thought I’d be just friends with forever but I’m really happy to have found both love and friendship with this one,” she said.

Imperial went on to thank Loyzaga for making her “happy and feel loved.”

“Thank you for everything that you do to make me feel the love I deserve. So thankful for you, thank God for you,” she said.

