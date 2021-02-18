Angel Locsin celebrates dad's 94th birthday amid pandemic

MANILA – Pandemic or not, Angel Locsin will not let her father’s special day go by without celebrating it.

In her Instagram page on Wednesday, Locsin shared photos as their family marked her dad’s 94th birthday.

The actress said that they only shared an intimate meal at home since her father is not allowed to go out because of the ongoing global health crisis.

She also thanked one of the restaurants she endorses for sending them meals that her father truly enjoyed.

Last year, Locsin paid tribute to her father saying he has been instrumental in becoming the person she is today.

“People say that we learn from those who have loved us the most. And I truly agree on that,” she said. “Thank you daddy for your unending love and support as it has truly helped me to become the person that I am today.”

For Locsin, her dad is their family’s “human calculator, swimming coach, fitness motivator, history reference, minimalist expert, financial advisor, expenses police, and dutiful father.”

Two years ago, the actress bought her father a beach property in Zambales for his birthday.

