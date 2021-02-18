‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’: Jake tells Hope they’re not siblings in pivotal episode

Hope (Kira Balinger) and Jake (Grae Fernandez) decide to elope in the February 17 episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ ABS-CBN

The ruse is over, and Jake and Hope are free to love.

That at least appeared to be the case in the climactic episode of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” on Wednesday, as the characters portrayed by Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger confronted the truth about their warring families.

Despite their growing romantic feelings for each other, Jake had agreed to pretend to be Hope’s half-brother Jacob, the long-dead son of Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria), as part of his adoptive mother’s vengeful scheme against Ellice (Iza Calzado) and her family, including the supposed siblings’ shared father, Gabriel (Sam Milby).

The deception was nearly revealed when Hope was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant, with only Jake as the possible donor. Luck favored Marissa, however, as Jake turned out to be a blood match for Hope, despite their not being actually related.

Unknown to Jake, Marissa had set a condition with Ellice concerning the transplant: she would only let the operation push through, if Ellice agreed to sell Marissa half the ownership of her company, which the latter believed was rightfully hers.

Told by Ellice of Marissa using Hope’s life as a bargaining chip, Jake decided he has had enough of being used as a pawn in his mother’s plot for revenge.

Emotionally exhausted — and torn between his duty to Marissa and his love for Hope — Jake finally told the latter the truth: that he was adopted at age 5 by Marissa in Indonesia, and was raised to be her accomplice in her plan to strip Ellice of her fortune and happiness.

Marissa has long held the mistaken belief the Ellice was behind the order to kill her nearly two decades prior, which resulted in Jacob’s death — the deep-seated motive Jake now echoed to Hope.

Visibly confused that her mother would be capable of such a thing, Hope became a reflection of Jake’s own struggle between family and love. Finding comfort in each other, the two agreed to finally step away from the crossfire between their mothers, and eloped.

The pivotal turn in Jake and Hope’s love story came as “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” approached its final chapter. The ABS-CBN production recently started its last filming cycle, with scenes expecting to bring to a close the rippling feud between Marissa and Ellice, once best friends at the beginning of series.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

