Vogue celebrates H.E.R.'s talent and beauty

At only 25 years old, H.E.R. already has an Oscar trophy for her 2021 Best Song win as well as several Grammy awards. But being a Vogue cover girl was something new.

In gracing the cover of Vogue Philippines' February edition, she said she marked another milestone in her career.

The artist explained why the honor holds a significant meaning to her.

"The fact that I'm a Black and Filipino woman on the cover of Vogue. You don't see people like me on magazine covers, so it's just amazing to see. I'm so grateful," she noted.

H.E.R. also became the first Black Filipina Disney princess when she was cast in the lead role of the recent 'Beauty and the Beast' TV special. She is likewise part of the cast of the upcoming “'The Color Purple' musical film adaptation.

The singer-songwriter admitted that her concept of beauty as a Black-Filipina has changed over the years.

"I think the standards have changed. I feel like the way that I felt about myself has evolved. And I've grown more confident in my skin and who I am. You have to accept yourself and love yourself, and the rest will follow. Being on the cover is the beginning, I think, of a new era and a new acceptance for what a Filipino woman looks like and what a black and Filipino woman looks like. So this is a huge milestone for me, and I think for little girls everywhere."

Vogue Philippines celebrated H.E.R. with a Hollywood party, a first for the publication that launched its Philippine edition last year.

"It really speaks very well of the talents that we have, of the people behind our culture, the creative arts, all the talent that we have all over the world," Rhoda Campos-Aldanese, COO & Publisher of Vogue Philippines, said. "This is such a great opportunity for us to showcase. Vogue speaks a lot about optimism. We speak about bayanihan, how we are heroes for each other, and that is what H.E.R. is for us. She will be inspiring a lot of other people in the Philippines as well. And of course we are also proud that we're out there in the forefront fish shot in cabana to one her hometown. So we're really helping push the whole of Philippines in the international platform."

For actress Yassi Pressman, having someone with a global audience like H.E.R. representing Filipinos is a great thing.

"It makes me feel so proud and so happy to know that more and more people are being educated about our culture and how beautiful we are, and there's so many different Filipinas or Filipinos," she said.