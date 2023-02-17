

Actor Enrique Gil is joining the fun at the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah.

According to NBA Philippines, Gil is among the celebrity guests who will be attending the much-awaited annual All-Star event.

The actor has arrived in Salt Lake City ahead of the NBA festivities, roaming around the venue while meeting other fans.

While touring the city, Gil has already met Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.





Last year, it was actress-singer Ylona Garcia who had the opportunity to witness the All-Star game in Ohio, Cleveland.

She had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet NBA MVP and champion Dirk Nowitzki in person.

She also met former Los Angeles Lakers’ small forward James Worthy. In a video, Garcia was seen asking pop culture questions to the three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP.

The annual mid-season showcase will be held February 19 in Salt Lake City.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo -- the top vote-getters in the West and East, will captain the All-Star teams.

