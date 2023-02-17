Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto celebrated Valentine's Day with her fiance Nonrev Daquina in Taiwan.

In her social media post on Friday afternoon, Quinto uploaded snaps of her and Daquina abroad.

"Kahit na kabilaan ang work and with busy scheds, we made sure that we celebrated Valentine's Day! Super thankful that we get to see Taipei together, to more travels with you, Babe" Quinto wrote, telling fans to watch our for her latest vlog on YouTube.

Daquina and Quinto welcomed their first child Sylvio last April 27.

