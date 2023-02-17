

MANILA – The “kilig” continues for Kapamilya actor Sam Milby after announcing his engagement to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

A day after Gray revealed the good news to the public, Milby dropped a photo with his fiancé.

“My ride or die. Of all the roads life took me down, I'm grateful that they led me to you,” he said in the caption.

On Thursday, Gray, 29, and Milby, 38, announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

They are also seen holding a cup each. Milby's has the words "Mr. Milby," while Gray's is labeled, "Future Mrs. Milby."

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè," Gray wrote in the caption, tagging Milby's account.

Gray and Milby, who were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020, have yet to reveal when they got engaged.

They, however, drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with, "Today made me the happiest."



RELATED VIDEO: