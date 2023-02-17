John Prats thrilled over Sam-Catriona engagement

MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats is thrilled that his close friend Sam Milby is now engaged to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

On his social media post, Prats congratulated Milby and Catriona.

"Congrats finally! Congratulations @samuelmilby @catrionagray Sobrang saya ko para sa inyo!" Prats wrote in the photo of Milby and Gray used to announce their engagement.

In their previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Prats shared his wish for Milby to settle down.

"Same age kami ni Samuel. Hindi naman sa pini-pressure ko siya na I have three kids, so parang nakikita ko na, eh ang hilig niya sa bata. Ako my dream as a friend parang gusto ko na ma-experience niya 'yung mag-settle. Nakikita ko na parang happy siya. Sana tuloy-tuloy," Prats said that time.

Milby and Gray announced their engagement on Thursday night through an Instagram photo of the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

They are also seen holding a cup each. Milby's has the words "Mr. Milby," while Gray's is labeled, "Future Mrs. Milby."

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè," Gray wrote in the caption, tagging Milby's account.

Sharing the same photo, the actor, meanwhile, wrote: "I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala... now my fiancé".

Gray and Milby, who were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020, have yet to reveal when they got engaged.

They, however, drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with, "Today made me the happiest."

