Fil-Am joins 'Chef Dynasty: House of Fang'

From cooking to serving, it's always busy at Fang Restaurant in San Francisco.

It is also the setting for the Food Network's new reality show, Chef Dynasty: House of Fang.

The show focuses on two-time 'Chopped' champion Chef Kathy Fang as she carves her own legacy of Chinese fusion dishes in a restaurant she co-owns with her father and established chef Peter Fang.

"It showcases inner workings of what it’s like to work with father and daughter and also inner workings of just a traditional Chinese restaurant. And along comes the dynamic of sort of old school versus new school," the younger Fang said.

Among Chef Fang's staff is Fil-Am Christy Anne Lopez who works as a server but brings years of experience in the marketing and pageant world.

"Working with Christy has been amazing," Fang shared. "Her full-time gig isn’t just serving. She’s doing her pageant. She’s doing all this stuff. She helps us with our social media. I don't know how she does it but she’s inspiring for me."

Lopez meanwhile said, "We’ve taken on some really cool events hosting Kristy Yamaguchi, my childhood idol. We’ve gone to Napa. We met Francis Coppola. So it’s been a really exciting, new type of show on the Food Network."

Lopez is based in Las Vegas but said she enjoyed getting to interact with the Filipino community in the Bay Area.

"It’s been really awesome because when I work at the restaurant in the shifts and I have people of the Filipino community and different titas come in and say, 'I saw the lumpia on TV. Wow we’re so proud of you'. So it’s been really cool for people to recognize our cuisine and it was nice to have a chance to showcase it."

Fang Restaurant is located in the South of Market neighborhood which is also known as the SOMA Pilipinas Filipino Heritage District.

Chef Fang said she enjoys serving the Filipino community.

"We are loving the fact that one, Filipinos love to eat. Two, they’re very much like our culture. They’re all about family. They’re always happy. And they always come in these big groups," she noted. "That’s the atmosphere we’re going for."

All episodes of Chef Dynasty: House of Fang can be seen on various streaming services.