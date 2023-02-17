MANILA – Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache is hoping that her upcoming film “Oras de Peligro” will serve as an eye-opener about what really happened during the historic 1986 EDSA Revolution.

In a media conference, Picache said she is praying Filipinos will see the “truth” amid the rampant spread of fake news.

“My only prayer is that you will really support us. Tell the truth because I think it is very vital nowadays to be able to campaign against disinformation,” she said.

“Importante lalo na sa mga kabataan ngayon na malaman nila kung ano ba talaga ang totoong nangyari sa kasaysayan natin.”

The Kapamilya actress said she was in EDSA during the revolution that toppled the Marcos dictatorship.

She was 16 years old when her family joined many Filipinos in the iconic Metro Manila highway and saw firsthand how many members of religious sectors offered flowers, food, and rosaries to the military personnel manning many army tanks.

Meanwhile, the producer of the movie, Atty. Howard Calleja, made it clear that he has no political motive with the project.

“Hindi naman ito about politics. Ito ay para sa katotohanan. We don't judge anybody on their political beliefs,” Calleja said.

Directed by Joel Lamangan, “Oras de Peligro” is based on the real stories of the struggles of a marginalized Filipino family in the days leading to the 1986 EDSA Revolution.

It will be shown on March 1 in local theaters, simultaneously with Darryl Yap's "Martyr or Murderer," which is purportedly about new revelations about the Marcos family.

RELATED VIDEO