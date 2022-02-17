WATCH: Mccoy de Leon marks milestone with daughter Felize

MANILA -- Actor Mccoy de Leon marked a new milestone in his journey as a first-time father.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor uploaded a video showing his 10-month-old daughter Felize, saying her first word.

Baby Felize said the word "Dada" for the first time and De Leon's cute reaction was priceless.

It was last October when De Leon and actress Elisse Joson revealed that they already have a baby girl during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Currently, De Leon and Joson are gearing for their comeback movie "Habang Buhay."