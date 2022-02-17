Watch more on iWantTFC

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to playing the central tough role in a big movie, but in 'Uncharted,' he found himself relishing the opportunity to play a more mature character who still has a lot of fun.

More than a decade ago, when the game-to-film adaptation was being developed, he was originally attached to the project to portray Nathan Drake that’s now played by Tom Holland.

"I got to make the movie. I'm actually playing the role that Robert De Niro was supposed to play at one point. But you know what, I'm still here and I'm embracing getting older and being more mature and playing the kind of father figure or mentor," Wahlberg revealed.

The actor said the film caters even to those who don't play the game. "The movie is so much fun. And we certainly wanted to make it for 'Uncharted' fans, and people who are diehard gamers, but also for a new audience who doesn't know anything about 'Uncharted' because it's just a big giant Hollywood blockbuster with fantasy, adventure, and then a lot of humor and heart so we're excited about."

Wahlberg added that he enjoyed sparring and improvising scenes and dialogues with Holland.

"We had a lot of fun. It's funny because it's kind of like that big brother-little brother thing, which I'm not used to because I've always been the little brother. I'm the youngest of nine. So I was always busy trying to compete with my brothers. I'm not used to some young guy now trying to compete with me all the time. I was like, 'Why is this guy always trying to compete with me at everything?' You know, whether working out, playing golf, or all of these things, but that was the interesting dynamic between the two characters as well. And you know, he certainly earned my trust and my respect."

The actor likewise shared that he treasures his character because it also gave him another insight into what matters more in life.

"When you're pursuing something for a long time, you have a tendency to neglect the other things around you that are equally important or if not more important. When I make movies, I make a big sacrifice, I have to leave my family and go away to all these locations and be away for quite some time. And that's very difficult. That’s a heavy burden for my wife. That's a heavy burden for my kids. And it weighs heavy on me as well. So making those kinds of sacrifices, even though I'm working for them and for their future, you still lose that time that you don't get back. So, yeah, I could certainly identify with a guy who was just in this constant pursuit of being successful and finding the gold or finding this treasure, but then he realizes that some things are more important."

'Uncharted' opened in the US on February 16 and will hit Philippine theaters on February 23.