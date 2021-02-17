WATCH: Liza Soberano chronicles birthday week in Siargao

Liza Soberano spent her birthday week in January in Siargao with family and close friends, as well as her boyfriend and co-star Enrique Gil. YouTube: Liza Soberano

MANILA — After a 4-month break, Liza Soberano finally resumed on Wednesday her “Life with Liza” vlog series with an intimate look at her recent birthday celebration in Siargao.

Soberano, who turned 23 on January 4, shared with her followers a day-to-day glimpse of her week-long stay in the world-famous destination.

The actress was accompanied by her reel and real-life partner of six years, Enrique Gil, as well as her close friends and family members.

Among their shared activities were “joyriding” on scooters, island-hopping, having surf lessons, and discovering different beach-side restaurants.

Gil, at one point, fell ill during the trip and was unable to join the group’s schedule for the day. He did recover not long after, with the couple sharing a tender moment caught on camera, as Soberano checked if he was now feeling better.

Watch the entire episode below:

