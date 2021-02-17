WATCH: James Reid performs new single 'Soda' live

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- James Reid wowed his fans and followers as he performed his latest song "Soda" live on the Wish 107.5 bus with his band.

The more than four-minute video of Reid's performance was uploaded last February 14.

In the video's caption, Reid noted that "Soda" has "hints of influence from electro-music duo Daft Punk."

In a previous interview, he said the song is about navigating dark chapters and learning to “ride the highs and lows.”

Reid also credited actress Nadine Lustre as one of his collaborators in the song.

Reid and Lustre were a couple of nearly four years when they announced their breakup in January 2020. Since then, the two have remained in good terms.

Like Lustre, Reid found opportunity in the coronavirus lockdown to focus on creating music. The result: a “new sound,” three years since his last solo record.

Asked what he hopes listeners will take away from the “Soda,” Reid said: “To just to have an open mind. Learn to see the light in things. Learn to see your own darkness as a teacher. Just to be present enough to make the most out of life’s surprises.”

