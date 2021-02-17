Ruffa Gutierrez on speaking terms again with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez and her former husband, Turkish businessman Yimaz Bektas, have reconnected for the sake of their two daughters, Lorin and Venice.

“Nag-uusap kami ni Yilmaz ulit and nare-realize niya that time is so precious, that we’re getting old na and he wants to spend time with the kids,” she said in a virtual press conference on Monday, as reported by PEP.

Gutierrez said Bektas is trying to make right for their kids.

“Sabi ko, ‘Teka muna, step by step muna. Let’s see first. Itupad mo muna 'yung sinasabi mo, pupunta ka dito para bisitahin 'yung mga anak mo. Saka tayo mag-usap.’ Kasi, ilang beses nang puro promise nang promise. Hindi naman natutupad, di ba?” she related.

According to Gutieerez, Bektas is supposed to come this June, depending on the travel restrictions because of the ongoing pandemic.

When asked what her daughters think of the possibly of her and Bektas co-parenting, Gutierrez said: “Naiiyak sila, nami-miss nila 'yung daddy nila.”

“But I think, it’s been 13 years since they last saw him, naging bato na rin sila, you know. Minsan, nandiyan 'yung anger. Minsan, nandiyan yung ‘Okay we love him but is he really gonna come?’ Alam mo, masakit din iyan para sa mga anak ko, ha? Magaling lang sila sigurong magtago, katulad ko,” she explained.

Gutierrez and Bektas were married in 2003. In 2007, Gutierrez admitted that she and Bektas have parted ways.

However, it was only in January 2011 that their marriage was declared null and void.