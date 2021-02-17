Netflix to stream anime series 'DOTA: Dragon’s Blood'

MANILA – The new anime series “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” will globally became available on Netflix beginning March 25.

This was announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday, saying there will be a total of eight episodes for the fantasy series.

Based on the popular DOTA 2 video-game franchise by Valve, Netflix said “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.

Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” said showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller.

“The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions,” she added.

Renowned Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender) is responsible for animation, with Ryu Ki Hyun serving as co-executive producer.

Related video: