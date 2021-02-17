LOOK: Official poster of Andrea, Seth, Francine, Kyle teleserye released

MANILA – The official poster for the upcoming ABS-CBN series starring young stars was released on Wednesday.

Dreamscape Entertainment took to social media to share the poster of the much-awaited inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

The ABS-CBN drama takes its title from the Christian song penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” boasts a stellar cast that includes Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

The new series is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is set to release soon, and will be accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

