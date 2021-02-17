John Prats marks birthday with daughter Forest's dedication

MANILA -- It was a double celebration for actor-director John Prats and his family as he marked his birthday with the dedication of his third child, Forest, with his wife Isabel Oli last February 14.

Prats, 37, took to Instagram to share photos from the celebration held in their garage. Present at the event were family and close friends of Prats.

"Welcome to the kingdom and family of God, little one. Angels are rejoicing today at your Christening and so are we. Many blessings as you grow in the Lord. May His love never leave you. We love you so much," Prats wrote in the caption.

The actor is currently part of the long-running ABS-CBN primetime drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Oli also posted snaps from the celebration, which she described as a milestone for their family.

"Last Sunday was definitely a milestone for us, the Pratties, since we’re so used to big gatherings when it comes to major celebrations. We held a simple birthday gathering for my hubby @johnprats, and we dedicated our youngest, @forestprats, to the Lord. Around this time last year, we also celebrated my husband’s birthday and baby gender reveal at the same time with our other loved ones and friends. This time though it’s just us. A bit quieter but still grateful that we get to celebrate together as a family," Oli wrote.

"I want to express my heartfelt 'Thank you!' to my Prats and Quiambao family for their constant presence and support. To Ma and my mom-in-law @almaqprats for cooking the yummy dishes and to all our angels who assisted them, a very big THANK YOU! Love you all! ‘Til the next one," Oli added.

Prats and Oli welcomed their youngest child in July last year.

Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children. Their eldest Lilly Feather is turning 5 this April, while their second, Freedom, is turning 3 this November.

