Jayda makes directorial debut with music video of her new single 'Paano Kung Naging Tayo'

MANILA – Singer Jayda has made her directorial debut with the music video of her latest single "Paano Kung Naging Tayo?"

Jayda collaborated with director Edrex Clyde Sanchez on the almost four-minute video, which was released by Star Music last February 14, as the singer's treat for her fans this love month.

The music video also stars former “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” housemate Rhys Miguel as Jayda's leading man.

"Paano Kung Naging Tayo" is Jayda's first Filipino song that she wrote together with her father, Dingdong Avanzado. It was produced under Star Music and co-produced by Jayda herself.

In a statement, Jayda said that her light bulb moment happened after she saw a post on social media talking about what-ifs with a person they wished they could have shared a future with.

“It moved me and it was something that resonated with me enough that I and my dad, my co-writer on this track, finished the whole thing in 24 hours,” Jayda said.

Jayda poured her heart out in writing and belting out a relatable story about a future that has slipped through one’s fingers.



“Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” is now streaming on various digital platforms.



