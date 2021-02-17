Heart Evangelista recalls time in her life when she struggled financially

MANILA – Some people might think Heart Evangelista never struggled financially because she comes from a wealthy family.

This, however, is not 100 percent accurate going by her recent interview with celebrity doctor Aivee Teo.

In Teo’s vlog, Evangelista shared the challenges she encountered when she left her parents’ house after they had some disagreements.

At that time, Evangelista recalled accepting the ABS-CBN teleserye “Hiram Na Mukha” just so she would earn her own money.

“I had to do this because I had no money at that time. It was super torture,” she said.

“That was when I left my parents. It was my first time around so I had to start from scratch. Change lifestyle din ako,” she added.

Because her role on the show proved to be very challenging for her, Evangelista said there was a time when she actually wanted to quit.

“Super prosthetics. Hirap kumita ng pera. I called my manager, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” she said.

One thing she will never forget is how she relied on her assistant for her dinner because she only had P30 in her bank account.

“Si Ate Resty nang-libre sa ’kin sa restaurant dahil wala akong pera,” she said.

According to the actress, her mom “really wanted me to suffer so I’d go back to her.”

“Talagang from all that comfort to nothing,” she said.

Watch Evangelista’s full interview with Teo below.

