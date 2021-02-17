Gary Valenciano feeling better after having 'dangerously high' sugar level

MANILA – Gary Valenciano had his supporters worried after he took to social media to share that his sugar level was “dangerously high.”

Through a post on his Twitter account Tuesday, Valenciano wrote a prayer asking the Lord for healing.

“Lord... humbly I come before you to ask for your help. My sugar level Lord is dangerously high. Although I’ve taken the right steps to bring it back to normal... it’s not easy having it this high. Thank You Lord Jesus for I know You are with me in this,” he said.

Several netizens replied to Valenciano’s post, saying they are one with him in prayer.

The following day, Valenciano thanked everyone who showed concern and prayed for him, saying he was already feeling much better.

“Woke up early today feeling much much better!!! Thanks to all who showed concern. Sugar was at 104 a while ago and that’s perfect,” he said.

“Fellow diabetics, type 1 or 2, please never stop taking care of yourselves k? God bless you all. Thanks again everyone,” he added.

Valenciano has been battling type 1 diabetes since he was 14 years old. His wife Angeli and kids have been witnesses to many of his attacks, and to thousands of insulin injections.

In May 2018, Valenciano underwent an emergency open heart surgery after his doctors discovered that his left anterior descending artery was blocked due to diabetes.

