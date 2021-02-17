Bea Alonzo not doing TV sitcom with John Lloyd Cruz

MANILA -- There is no television show for now for Bea Alonzo.

This is the clarification of Alonzo’s management firm amid reports that the actress is set to do a sitcom with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“No, not true,” said Shirley Kuan, Alonzo’s new manager told ABS-CBN News Tuesday, regarding persistent speculations about her reunion team-up with Cruz in a TV5 sitcom under Brightlight Productions.

Kuan also disclosed that Alonzo is now preparing for her movie shoot with Alden Richards in the Filipino adaptation of the 2004 hit Korean film "A Moment to Remember."

Directed by Nuel Naval, it’s about the love story of a couple struggling with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The reunion with John Lloyd will start right after Bea-Alden shoot,” Kuan stressed.

In a previous ABS-CBN News interview, Kuan said Alonzo remains committed to her reunion film with Cruz.

Alonzo said as much in her recent interview with PEP where she recounted how she personally sought the blessings of ABS-CBN's top brass for her project with Richards.

“Gusto kong hingin iyong blessing niya (ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak) and naging mabait [naman sila]. Even before we said yes to doing a project with Alden, nagkaroon kami ng courtesy to tell them first before we even agree,” she said in the interview.

Alonzo also emphasized she did not want to bypass ABS-CBN which nurtured her career for two decades.

“I don’t like stepping on people’s toes. Gusto ko laging maayos, lalo na kung parang sobrang tagal nila akong inalagaan,” Alonzo said, adding that she also remains open to any potential ABS-CBN TV project.

Kuan had also stated that the process of Alonzo’s transition has been “low key, peaceful and respectful on both sides.”

Alonzo’s manager added the actress is now preparing for quarantine and the long haul of story conferences, workshops and lock-in shoot of “A Moment to Remember,” her first big film after the 2019 horror thriller “Eerie."

Viva Films associate producer Ianne Oandasan told ABS-CBN News that Alonzo and other cast members of “A Moment to Remember” will still undergo acting workshops under Nonie Buencamino.

Target start of their shoot in Manila and other locales will be by the second week of March.

