LOOK: Jolina Magdangal, family visit Japan

Actress-host Jolina Magdangal and her family are currently vacationing in Japan.

On Instagram, Magdangal's husband, musician Mark Escueta, uploaded photos taken from their visit to Tokyo DisneySea.





In her most recent post on Instagram, Magdangal shared that they are celebrating their son's birthday. Pele is turning 9 years old on February 18.

"Sa Feb. 18 pa ang birthday ni Pele but the celebration starts now!!!" Magdangal wrote.

Just last month, Magdangal celebrated Escueta's birthday in Singapore. Their Singapore adventure was their their first foreign trip in 2023 with their children.

In an episode of "Magandang Buhay," Magdangal shared that aside from having a new baby and investments, she is also hoping to travel more with her family this year.

