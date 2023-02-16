LOOK: beabadoobee shares moments in PH in new MV

Screenshot from beabadoobee's INshr

MANILA -- Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beatrice Kristi Laus, also known as beabadoobee, shared her moments here in the Philippines in her new music video.

In the music video for "Glue Song," beabadoobee can be seen having fun in her hometown in Iloilo where she recently had a vacation last January.

"I’ve never smiled so big in a music video before ... I wanted to capture how beautiful Iloilo is as I haven’t seen much of it on the internet and I ought I needed that when I was growing up ... A lot of people I love are in this music video, so you guys are seeing a little exclusive snapshot of my life, my lolo planted all those trees in that bit where I walking around in, my lola’s house is where I grew up in and visited every year once I moved to London, she cooked me very yummy food," she said in a tweet, adding that this is her favorite music video so far.

Laus was born in Iloilo City and moved to London at the age of 3. Growing up, she listened to Apo Hiking Society and Eraserheads. She has five extended plays and released her debut studio album, "Fake It Flower," in 2020 and second album "Beatopia" in 2022.

She performed in last year's Coachella and also held a concert in the Philippines. She is set to perform in the US leg of the upcoming tour of Taylor Swift.

