Jeremy Renner is keeping his fans up-to-date with his progress after enduring "30 plus broken bones" from a snow plow accident on New Year's Day.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Renner posted a behind-the-scene photo of his upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations.”

“We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show. More info to come,” he captioned his post.

Renner also thanked his supporters for their patience, stating that “while I am in the shop now,” he is “working on me.”

Renner, perhaps best known as Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe films, was ran over by his own snow plow at his Nevada home on New Year's Day.

The "Avengers" star spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant 14,000-lb vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

Renner sustained the injuries while attempting to climb into the snow plow to stop it. He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed, showing heavy bruising on his face.

Officials said shortly after the accident there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The PistenBully, or snowcat, operated by Renner is a large specialized snow plowing vehicle with giant, raised caterpillar tracks on each side of an enclosed cab.

Renner has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He also stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown." – with report from Agence France-Presse