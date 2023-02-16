Aljon Mendoza and Jayda Avanzado grace the media conference of 'Teen Clash.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya singer and now actress Jayda Avanzado played a huge role in making her on-screen connection with Aljon Mendoza for teen-oriented series “Teen Clash” work.

During the media conference of the upcoming iWantTFC original, the “Pinoy Big Brother” alumnus revealed that Avanzado would help him, especially when he runs out of energy while in taping.

“Every time na may scene kami, tinutulungan talaga niya ako. Halimbawa, may scene na madaling araw ta's parang lowbat ako, napapahawak lang ako sa kamay niya tapos... 'yung love language ko kasi is physical so every time na may hahawak sa kamay ko napi-feel ko 'yung energy. Nare-recharge ako,” he said.

Avanzado, who is making her acting debut in "Teen Clash," explained that trust was the foundation of their working relationship.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

“Ramdam ko rin po na committed siya dito sa project na ito. We're both working towards one goal. May mga moments, siyempre tao lang tayo, na may ilang nang kaunti. Nawala din 'yung eventually. Habang mas nagkakatrabaho kami, mas nagiging komportable kami sa isa't isa,” she said.

“Walang feeling of discomfort. Tiwala lang po talaga.”

Mendoza also admitted that they have been in contact with one another since they learned about the project.

“Maraming effort 'yung ginagawa namin para mag-work itong project. Before pa ng taping, ang dami na nung goals namin na gusto naming magawa. Sobrang collaborative,” the actor said.

They also discussed their strengths and weaknesses to build a good strategy on how they will attack their characters.

Mendoza and Avanzado will be joined by Markus Paterson, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zach Castañeda, Bianca de Vera, Gail Banawis, Fan, Ralph Malibunas, and Luke Alford in the series.

“Teen Clash” is an adaptation of Ilyn Anne Danganan hit Wattpad story about a a young eclectic group’s passion for music and their journey to find their voices in a chaotic world.

Zoe (Avanzado) is an aspiring musician who is bent on joining her school’s music jam in order to redeem herself after an unfortunate incident from the past.

In her journey, she will encounter Ice (Mendoza) who will help her overcome her struggles as a musician.

The show, directed by Gino Santos and produced by iWantTFC and Black Sheep, will begin streaming on March 17.

RELATED VIDEO