MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda is selling some of the band's vintage stuff to help raise funds for their guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

On Instagram, Miranda uploaded snap of the white polo shirt that he wore in the music video for "Bagsakan," noting that the one worn by rapper Gloc-9 sold for P680,000.

He also shared photo of the puppets that their group used in "Halina sa Parokya" album cover.

"Look what I found. Naghanap ako ng Parokya stuff na pwede i-benta to help out Gab and his family, and found these sa cabinet ko sa bahay ko sa QC)," Miranda wrote.

"Baka may interesado kumuha, please let me know... Bigay natin sa magbigay ng best offer," he added.

In the comment section of his post, Miranda shared the status of the bidding. The highest bid for the puppets is P35,000, while the bid for the polo is P115,000.

Last Valentine's Day, members of the band visited Chee Kee at the hospital.

Related video: