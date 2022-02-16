Xyriel Manabat gets chest piercings

MANILA – Former child actress Xyriel Manabat ticked off an item from her bucket list when she decided to finally get chest piercings.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Manabat shared photos of herself while undergoing the procedure.

“Achieving my 'naudlot' December 2021 bucket list,” she wrote in the caption.

Manabat is best known for her performances in hit primetime shows such as "100 Days to Heaven" "and "Hawak Kamay."

While it seems just like yesterday when she appeared as the endearing child star on television, Manabat is now an 18-year-old young lady.

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009. She was last recently seen in the ABS-CBN series "Wildflower" as the young Lily/Ivy Aguas.