MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta has joined the social media app TikTok.

The actress-singer promoted her TikTok account in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Cuneta opened her verified TikTok account with a video of her dancing to "I'll Be Missing You" with her "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" co-stars Ara Mina and Lorna Tolentino.

"And so… here is my one and only TikTok account!" Cuneta wrote on her Instagram page as she uploaded screenshot of her TikTok page.

Cuneta also uploaded a video of her lip-synching to "Finesse" by Cardi B and Bruno Mars.

As of writing, Cuneta has already 4,725 followers on her TikTok page.

In an earlier Instagram post, Cuneta said she is joining TikTok "due to insistent public demand."

Aside from being part of "Ang Probinsyano," Cuneta is gearing up for major role in the US series "Concepcion," which is co-produced by ABS-CBN.