Normani teases new song beat on TikTok

American singer Normani teased fans of a possible new song in her TikTok account on Tuesday.

In her latest post, Normani posed in a fiery red one-piece suit with a ponytail. In the background plays a new beat and was credited as “original sound” on the platform.

Normani rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

In 2016, one of her groupmates, Camila Cabello, left the group to pursue a solo career.

Normani then pursued a solo career in 2018 after the group went on indefinite hiatus.