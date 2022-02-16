MANILA – Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez have already wrapped filming for the upcoming series “Sleep With Me.”

Poe shared photos from their last day of taping on her Instagram Stories Tuesday night.

“What. How are we done already,” Poe said. “I enjoyed that so effin much! Thank you Team ‘Sleep With Me.’”

This project marks the first time Poe and Gutierrez are teaming up as Kapamilya talents. Poe joined ABS-CBN in September 2021, while Gutierrez also became part of the network in January 2021.

Directed by Samantha Lee, the project was first announced in December last year as part of the lineup of iWantTFC shows that will be released in 2022.

Aside from “Sleep With Me,” Poe is also working on “Flower of Evil,” the ABS-CBN adaptation of the South Korean drama with Piolo Pascual.

Gutierrez, on the other hand, starred in the primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” which recently ended its run.