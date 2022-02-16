Is Barbie Imperial willing to give ex another chance?

Photo from Barbie Imperial's Instagram account

Actress Barbie Imperial is not keen on giving a former boyfriend another shot after they have broken up, she admitted on Monday.

During the virtual press conference for the series “The Goodbye Girl,” Imperial revealed that she has not given a second chance to any of her exes.

“You had your shot,” she said. “ Siguro dun na lang tayo sa experience na hindi na. For me, 'yung time na 'yun na magkasama kami, sana 'yun 'yung time na okay lahat, dun lahat gagawin kung ano 'yung ipu-prove.”

According to the actress, she sometimes finds it difficult to accept things that happened in a relationship, which is why she does not see herself rekindling romance with former beaus.

“Nandun ka na sa time na magkasama tayo, sana dun mo ginawa. Mahirap kasi tanggapin sa 'kin 'yung mga bagay na nangyari,” Imperial said.

Earlier this month, Imperial opened up about her recent breakup with actor Diego Loyzaga, which she insisted was not a bad breakup.

"We broke up na, break na kami. Hindi naman siya bad breakup. Okay kami. Hindi kami nag-break na magkaaway kami, hindi. We are okay," Imperial said.

"I think it's for the better naman. And even si Diegs naman alam niya naman 'yon na parang marami pa kaming kailangang matutunan at kailangan pa namin na mag-grow apart," she added.

Imperial will be playing the role of Kiera on “The Goodbye Girl,” who had no idea the guy she was dating already has a girlfriend.

In a previous media conference, the actress explained that there are “other women” who were genuinely not aware that their partners are already committed to other girls.

She, however, noted that she would not empathize with women who knew already that the person they like has a partner.

“I think, for me, depende sa sitwasyon to be honest. Kasi maraming other women na hindi nila alam na other women sila so kawawa sila 'di ba?” she quipped.

“But if alam nila na other woman sila ta's pinapasok pa rin nila 'yung gulo na 'yun na alam na nila na may legal na girlfriend or wife, hindi talaga. Huwag. Ako, hindi talaga. Ayoko.”

Imperial said she believes in karma: “Kung ano 'yung pinaparamdam mo sa isang tao, ipaparamdam 'yun sa ‘yo balang araw.”

The iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, follows the journey of five brokenhearted women as they heal from the pain and rejections in their lives.

Imperial is one of the stars of the series, where she plays the mistress of a married man played by Turs Daza.



"The Goodbye Girl" is streaming on iWantTFC since February 14.

