MANILA – Heart Evangelista and Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero went back to “where it began” for the two of them to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

Evangelista shared on Instagram their sweet photos together as they walk the shore of Balesin in Quezon.

“Has it really been 7 years? Happy anniversary to the best husband anyone could ask for,” the actress wrote.

“Whenever I tell people that I don’t think I’ll be able to find anyone like you, I mean it with all my heart. You’re the only one for me, my best friend and my one true love,” she added.

Evangelista then thanked Escudero for the many things she appreciates about him.

“Thank you for all the wisdom you have taught me, for being a good father, and a great partner to me. I thank God for you and the way you hold my hand in every step of the way,” she said.

To end her post, Evangelista vowed to always be by Escudero’s side.

“Cheers to 7 years and a lifetime more of our story!”

Evangelista has been in a relationship with Escudero, who is 15 years her senior, since July 2012. They tied the knot in Quezon on February 15, 2015.