MANILA -- Rapper Gloc-9 is set to release a new single "Paliwanag" featuring singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino.

The two artists both shared the news on social media this week.

In his post. Gloc-9 said that his new single, which is under Universal Records and arranged by Thyro Alfaro, is set to be released on Friday.

"Matagal tagal nang hindi nakasulat ng ganito," Gloc-9 wrote on Instagram.

"Sinulat ko lang pero binuhay mo @yeng. Ang tagal ko nang iniisip kung makakatisod pa ako ng ganitong klase ng kanta ulit. Pero sabi nga nila parang regalo talaga kapag dumating! Excited na kaming madinig ninyo ang #paliwanag," he explained in another post.

In the comment section of his post, Constantino left a message saying it's an honor for her to work with Gloc-9.

"Tulad ng sinabi ko malaking karangalan. Salamat sa oportunidad na maka-collab ka. Huuuuugs!" Constantino wrote.

