Photo from Alwyn Uytingco's Facebook page

Alwyn Uytingco made sure to treasure the chance his wife Jennica Garcia gave him as he surprised the actress with a museum visit to celebrate their 12th anniversary.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Uytingco admitted the he planned their anniversary date carefully, knowing that it was a miracle for him to reach their 12th year together.

“Alam naman natin lahat, isang MILAGRO ang ma-celebrate namin ang 12th anniversary namin. Muntik na nga magtapos sa 11th year. (Opo, dahil po sa 'kin. Ako po ang may sala. Sorry na po.),” he said in the caption.

“Kaya napakahalaga sa akin / sa amin na maipagdiwang ang anniv namin. Kasi isa siyang malaking blessing talaga.”

According to him, he wanted to make Garcia feel that he is grateful to mark a milestone in their relationship with a surprise visit to Pinto Art Museum.

“Sinurprise ko siya nang dalhin ko siya sa Pinto Art Museum at wala siyang kaalam-alam. Sabi ko lang, papasyal kami. Ganern. Matagal na niyang gusto makapunta sa museum na ‘yon, lalo pa ng malaman niya na nakapag-shoot ako doon,” Uytingco narrated.

The celebrity couple maximized their time together by taking tons of pictures while appreciating the art exhibit and even the views from the museum.

Uytingco also expressed his gratitude to Garcia for accepting him despite his shortcomings and being an imperfect husband.

“Nanay, salamat. At kahit ganito ako, maraming kakulangan sa ’yo, maraming pagkakamali at napaka-imperfect na tao, nakikita mo pa rin ako. Salamat sa 12 years natin pagsasama. Salamat sa pagmamahal,” he quipped.

Uytingco, 34, and Garcia, 31, got married in February 2014, and have two children together.

Their marriage appeared to be on the rocks in March last year, when Garcia removed photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page.

Months later in May Garcia categorically confirmed that they have separated, without giving any reason.

But last October, Uytingco turned to social media to share his joy about getting a "second chance" as he thanked Garcia for not giving up on him.