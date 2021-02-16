‘You look like a Filipino maid’: Chinese streaming platform apologizes, removes drama over controversial scene

A scene from the Chinese drama ‘Make My Heart Smile’ has drawn criticism for its mention of ‘Filipino maid.’ Screenshot

MANILA — A Chinese streaming platform has apologized amid backlash to the mention of “Filipino maid” in one of its drama series, saying it has decided to pull the program from its library.

The Beijing-based iQIYI, whose international counterpart is headquartered in Singapore, debuted the 24-episode Chinese drama “Make My Heart Smile” on February 6.

One of its episodes included a scene where a female character tries on different outfits at a store, for the approval of a male character. The latter appears displeased with her choice of clothes, saying she looks “like an aunt,” and later, “like a Filipino maid.”

Filipino viewers of “Make My Heart Smile” were quick to pick up the dialogue, many of whom deemed it offensive and racist, going by tweets that have gone viral.

Responding to criticisms against the series that circulated on social media, iQIYI Philippines apologized and acknowledged the scene as “offending.” It said the scene in question has been edited out of “Make My Heart Smile.”

“It has come to our attention that there is an offending scene in the show ‘Make my Heart Smile.’ This is not OK and we have edited the scene out. We are sorry,” it tweeted.

A subsequent statement from iQIYI announced that it has pulled the series altogether, saying it is “aware of the growing reactions to a scene on the show … that puts Filipina overseas workers in a negative light.”

“It is not our intention to offend and upset our Filipino subscribers and we are sorry,” its statement sent to Philstar.com added. “The show has been removed from the platform and we are continuously working towards making sure that incidents like this do not happen again.”

In 2019, some 2.2 million Filipinos worked overseas, according to latest government statistics. Fifty-six percent of OFWs logged during that period were female, while 44 percent were male.

