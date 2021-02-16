What motivated Marco Gumabao to tackle mature roles

MANILA – Marco Gumabao is dubbed as one of the hottest actors in his age group, but many people do not know his struggles as he transitioned from teeny-bopper roles to leading man.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for #LiveWithG3, Gumabao shared that it was really a long journey for him to get to where he is today.

“Hindi alam ng tao 'yung hirap na pinagdaanan ko before especially after 'Luv U.' When I started in showbiz, 'Luv U' was my first show. I was really lucky to be one of the main characters sa 'Luv U.' You can say na it was handed to me in a silver platter at first,” he said.

Gumabao, however, admitted that he took the opportunity for granted.

“Nag-relax ako. I didn’t take things seriously. At the same time, I was in high school pa kasi. First time ko mag-act, first time ko sa showbiz so hindi ko alam kung ito ba talaga ang gusto ko. Hindi ko talaga sineryoso,” he said.

After “Luv U,” which aired on ABS-CBN from 2012 to 2016, Gumabao said opportunities kept coming but they weren’t lead roles.

“Dumating sa point na natapos 'yung 'Luv U,' they kept getting me roles pero kaibigan ni ganito, support ni ganito. Okay lang ako doon. Ako naman I believe everyone has their own timing, just be patient. That’s what I did,” he said.

“Nung time na 'yun, lahat ng mga kasabayan ko, sila 'yung nauuna. So parang sabi ko ang hirap naman makipagsabayan kasi wala rin akong love team. I was like let’s just be patient, dadating din 'yung oras natin,” he added.

This remained the case until one ABS-CBN executive told him to try changing his image.

“One thing that really motivated me to parang change career paths siguro from being a teeny-bopper pa-cute, I decided na parang bakit hindi ko kaya i-try 'yung pa-hunk or pa-sexy actor na path? Sabi sa akin ng isang boss from ABS, ‘Why don’t you try na magpa-hunk ka? Para new image, new look sa sarili mo?’

“At that point, may isang show na tinanggihan ako kasi daw mataba ako. Believe it or not, I was chubby before. Medyo mataba ako. Part na ako nung show, nag-look test na kami. Kulang na lang press con pero bigla na lang after the look test, sinabi sa akin nung isang boss, ‘Sorry pero hindi ka na namin kukuhanin,’” he said.

Although that devastated him, Gumabao said he used that as a motivation to actually work on his physique.

“I used that as fuel or motivation. Mataba pala ako ah? Doon nag-start actually. Sobrang hirap ng journey na pinagdaanan ko noon before kasi siyempre ang sarap kumain. Ang dami kong ni-let go. 'Yung lifestyle ko binago ko. Pero nakabuti rin naman siya sa akin,” he said.