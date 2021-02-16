‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars’ launches search for new lead role in sequel

Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson will return as Dominic and Luke in the sequel. Clever Minds

MANILA — “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” is in the process of casting a third actor who will join Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson in the BL movie’s sequel, its producer announced on Tuesday.

The new character, Gio, is described as the student body president of the fictional St. Francis Catholic School in the casting call.

Requirements include being 18 years old or resembling an 18-year-old, able to speak Filipino and English fluently, and physically fit.

Aspirants can submit their acting reel and/or an introduction video, and an audition video where they portray Gio wooing Dominic, Lindayag’s character.

Directed by Dolly Dulu, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” centers on high school students whose friendship blooms into romance.

Its sequel — a limited series co-produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment — was announced in early February.

Details of “The Boy Foretold by the Stars: The Series,” such as its episode count and airing venues, have yet to be announced.

The original movie, which was billed as the first Philippines boys’ love full-length film, reaped three awards from the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival: 2nd Best Picture, Gender Sensitivity Award, and Best Original Theme Song.

