Sarah Geronimo on married life: 'Rewarding and challenging'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have been married for almost a year and the actress-singer described their marriage as "rewarding and challenging."

"The marriage itself is a blessing, an opportunity to spend the rest of your life with your loved one. 'Yung napili mo talaga na makasama sa buhay, partner in life," Geronimo said in Viva's "Anong Ganap?" released last Sunday, February 14.

"Challenging kasi sa situation ko parang ito na 'yung big leap ko papunta ng adulting. Sinasabi ko nga lagi, na-expedite. Masyado na ngang long-overdue but I guess ito talaga ang plano para sa akin," she added.

But despite all the challenges, she considers her marriage as the happiest moment of her life.

"Rewarding siya dahil 'yun nga kasama mo ang mahal mo sa buhay, tapos you have the freedom. You get to choose and decide for yourself, not just for yourself but for the both of you, you become one as one na kayo," Geronimo said.

Geronimo and Guidicelli's clandestine wedding happened in Taguig City on February 20, 2020, just weeks before the lockdown was imposed.



While they are among the most visible stars in showbiz, Geronimo and Guidicelli have largely kept their relationship low profile.

Their engagement, for instance, was belatedly revealed in November 2019, “about a year” after the actual proposal happened, according to the actor’s younger brother, Paolo.



Related video: