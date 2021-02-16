Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil share secret of partnership's success

MANILA – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil have been together for six years already and they have worked on several television series and movies together since 2013.

While this is the case, the two told Los Angeles-based magazine Vulkan that it was on the set of their movie “Alone/Together” that they found themselves really taking acting to a whole new level.

According to Gil, the Black Sheep film was actually “our first real mature movie. It was a more serious movie.”

Although it was a milestone in their careers, Gil said he and Soberano were nervous at the beginning because they did not know if their fans would love it.

Before “Alone/Together,” the perennial love team used to headline romantic-comedy projects.

But their worries proved unfounded as fans “loved the authenticity of it and how the characters were flawed but real.”

For their dream projects, the two shared that they want to be able to do a movie involving zombies.

“We have a weird obsession and fascination with zombies,” they said. “They are not the perfect human beings but if you can understand the characters, you will fall in love with them.”

When asked what makes their partnership strong, Soberano said it is certainly the mutual respect that they have for each other.

“I guess we just have so much respect for each other,” she said. “He likes being with me. He likes being with his family. I am the same way. I don’t like being alone and I really enjoy his company.”

When they have arguments, Soberano said Gil is also the kind of guy who “won’t let me go away or go to bed without fixing it.”

Looking back at their journey, both could only marvel at the fact that they have been together for six years now.

“It’s just crazy we have made it this far. Well it’s not crazy that we have made it this far. We are going really strong,” they said.