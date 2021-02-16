Jamine Curtis-Smith, ibinahagi ang plano sa karera ngayong 2021

MAYNILA -- Blooming at reynang-reyna ang dating ni Jasmine Curtis-Smith sa virtual media launch niya bilang bagong endorser ng Jeunesse Anion sanitary pads.

Dito naibahagi ng aktres kung ano ano ang mga career plans nya ngayong 2021 na marami ang nagsasabi na muling babangon at sisigla ang showbiz industry.

Hindi naman nalayo dito ang sagot ng nakababatang kapatid ni Anne Curtis.

“I try to just manifest what I want to happen, so I want films. I still want to be part of lots of films. I want to be a part of a teleserye. Again, I just manifest, I pray for it but kung hindi siya mangyayari I'm still grateful that I have endorsements, I have other projects that I do from time to time with smaller producers. That is 2021 for me this year. It's not planning too much, it's manifesting what I want to happen,” sabi ni Jasmine.

Gaya ng kapatid niyang si Anne Curtis na sumusuporta sa mga makahulugang adbokasiya, nai-share rin ni Jasmine na mahalaga ang kanyang pinaniniwalaan na advocacies sa ngayon gaya ng pagtulong na mabawasan ang paghihirap at ang mga usapin na awkward pag-usapan pero kailangan pag-usapan.

“Some people or artists might get awkward talking about there period and the discomforts of it pero I really believe napakagandang way of influencing people na you learn and you share it with the people around you. Other than that, I have advocacies that I believed in like sustainability and trying to get rid of poverty, ending poverty. These advocacies they might feel big for some people, so I try to introduce small steps that they can take. Paano ba when I start from home, paano ba ang sustainability sa bahay, paano ba mag-end ng poverty kung per month lang ang kaya ko. Hindi naman natin kaya i-save ang world as a person; we can only save one person at a time,” kuwento pa ni Jasmine.

Marami ang excited sa projects na gagawin ni Jasmine ngayong 2021 lalo na at multi-awarded na siya sa movies na kanyang nagawa gaya ng 2013 Cinemalaya Best Actress para sa “Transit” at 2014 Golden Screen Award para sa kaprehong pelikula.

