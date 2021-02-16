'Idol PH' champion Zephanie Dimaranan turns 18

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" champion Zephanie Dimaranan celebrated her 18th birthday last Sunday, February 14.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Dimaranan shared photos showing her new look.

EMBED PHOTO ONLY: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLPRCJ6hl7C/

Using the hashtag #ZephanieShiningAt18, Maranan captioned her posts with words from "Para sa Anino Ko," a spoken-word piece, which she released on her YouTube channel on her birthday.

[EMBED VIDEO: https://youtu.be/CSh-d3U5AoU ]



"Kung bukas hindi mo na ako kilala, huwag kang manalamin," she wrote in one of her posts.

Last November, Dimaranan released her latest single entitled "Pasensya Na."

“Pasensiya Na" follows the success of Dimaranan's first "hugot" song "Sabihin Mo Na Lang Kasi," under Star Music.

Dimaranan has also been tapped as one of the interpreters in this year's Himig Handog competition. She will be singing "Tinadhana Sa 'Yo" which was composed by SJ Gandia.

Known as the girl who never gives up amid all the heartbreaks and disappointments, Dimaranan has been compared to Sarah Geronimo and a young Regine Velasquez.

Prior to joining "Idol Philippines" in 2019, Dimaranan previously joined "The Voice Kids" and “Tawag ng Tanghalan."

