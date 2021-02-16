Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero mark 6th wedding anniversary in Benguet

MANILA -- Actress Heart Evangelista and her husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero, marked their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday, February 15.

"Six years and a lifetime more to go with us at each other's side. I wouldn't have it any other way. Thankful for all the big and small moments we've had, and everything else in between! Happy anniversary, mon amour," Evangelista wrote in an Instagram post.

"Here’s to looking forward to a lifetime," Escudero tweeted.

Happy 6th Anniversary @heart021485 ... Here’s to looking forward to a lifetime... #🧀loves❤️ pic.twitter.com/qnXHHrI7SI — Chiz Escudero (@SayChiz) February 15, 2021

Evangelista has been in a relationship with Escudero, who is 15 years her senior, since July 2012. They tied the knot in Quezon on February 15, 2015.

Evangelista marked her wedding anniversary as well as her 36th birthday with an intimate party in Benguet last Sunday. She was born on Valentine's Day.

"Thank you, everyone! Felt so loved today! Wishing everyone the same," she wrote.

