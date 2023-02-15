Who is KC Concepcion's date on Valentine's Day?

MANILA – It appears that KC Concepcion is in a new relationship.

Going by her Instagram post on February 14, Concepcion spent Valentine’s Day at a foreign country with a man, whom she did not identify.

In the video shared by Concepcion, it starts with her and her date walking next to each other, with the camera only capturing the floor they are treading.

After that, she panned the camera to reveal their surroundings before eventually turning it towards them and smiling.

“Happy Valentines, beautiful people,” she wrote in the caption.

This is the first time Concepcion shared a post on social media showing the two of them together.

Prior to this, she was romantically linked to Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap although Concepcion went on record in August last year stating that they never became a couple.

“Hindi [naging kami]. Very close kami, I love the guy. I respect him, I admire him. Pinapatawa niya ako nang sobra, mabait siya sa akin. Hindi naman, he’s very busy with work as well. Whatever will be, will be. No, hindi kami,” she said.

The other men who were romantically linked to her in the past were Piolo Pascual, Paulo Avelino, Aly Borromeo and Frenchman Pierre Plassart.