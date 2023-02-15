MANILA -- Screen veteran Vilma Santos is hurting over accusations being thrown at her son, actor-host Luis Manzano.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Santos broke down when asked about the current controversy involving her eldest child.

"It's not easy. I am sorry. It's not easy. Mahirap din kasi kung minsan it's your job to do good, to show people that you're comfortable but deep inside you are hurting," Santos said.

"And the only thing I can say is I know my son. Ang anak ko ay tumutulong, hindi nanloloko. Kaya 'yung mga nagsasalita at naghuhusga sa kanya, dahan-dahan lang kayo. Walang ibang nakakakilala sa anak ko kung hindi ako. And I know he is such a good person," Santos added.

Asked of her prayer to God, Santos said: "At this point it's just asking for guidance, not even for myself but for my children. Ako na lang, huwag lang ang anak ko, ako na lang."



Santos also asked prayers from her friends.

"I am fine. It's just it's not easy. It's not easy. At this point in time to all my friends and sa lahat ng mga kaibigan ko just prayers because I know my son, lalagpas din ito because I know him. I know my son," Santos said.

Addressing his son, she said: "You will be fine, anak. Maraming nagmamahal sa iyo and the truth will prevail. Alam ng mga tao 'yan. Tumutulong ka, anak, hindi ka nanloloko and I love you. I love you, Lucky."

Last week, the National Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena for Manzano after he figured in an alleged investment scam.

