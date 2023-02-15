New group to be formed from eliminated 'Dream Maker' contestants?

Photo from 'Dream Maker' Twitter account.

MANILA -- ABS-CBN business unit head Reily Santiago said Tuesday that they will be assessing if a new group can be formed from the pool of eliminated "Dream Maker" contestants.

This after some fans of the show have been clamoring to launch another group in the Philippines.

"Who knows? Tingnan natin if we come up with another group. We will study that," Santiago told reporters in a press conference.

Santiago acknowledged that a lot of the aspirants have potential and have proven that they have skills in the competition.

"Aall the 'dream chasers' naman have proven themselves. There's a lot of talent," the ABS-CBN executive said.

"We believe we can harness those talents and those 'dream chasers' so we will assess them individually," he added.

Around 62 aspirants joined the roster of "Dream Maker" to compete for 7 slots to be formed as an idol group that will be launched in South Korea.

Jeromy Batac took the top spot with 3,188,238 votes while Marcus Cabais and Kyler Chua finished in second and third with 2,824,716 and 2,697,520 votes, respectively.

They were followed by Vinci Malizon (4th) and Reyster Yton (5th) with 2,447,877 and 2,285,407 votes, respectively.

Kim Ng made it in 6th place with 2,240,510 votes, while Winston Pineda completed the group with 2,049,832 votes.

