Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel

MANILA – As phenomenal superstar Vice Ganda inked a new contract with ABS-CBN, the network’s chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes made sure to commend the comedian for his loyalty.

On Wednesday, Vidanes turned emotional as she read her letter for the “It’s Showtime” host, who has become one of the key faces of ABS-CBN in recent years.

The network executive expressed her gratitude to Vice for staying despite the crises that beset the station in the last three years.

“With or without a contract, you stood with us -- even in our most difficult times. Thank you for staying optimistic and strong, for always believing that we would surpass our challenges together and continue serving the Filipino despite all odds,” she said.

“Binigyan mo ng lakas ang lahat ng ating mga Kapamilya sa gitna ng lahat ng ating pagsubok. Hinding-hindi ka bumitaw. Nagtiwala ka sa amin. Nagtiwala ka sa atin at sa Diyos na gagabay sa ating lahat.”

According to her, the comedian gave the Kapamilyas strength as he remained committed to sharing joy and laughter to many Filipinos on other platforms.

“Salamat sa pagyakap sa responsibilidad nating lahat sa ating manonood at sa patuloy mong pagserbisyo kasama namin. You have been a source of strength, relief and laughter in the midst of all the stress and pressure,” Vidanes said.

Vidanes also made mention of Vice’s efforts behind the camera to keep “Showtime” going everyday.

She lauded his leadership, hard work, and love for the noontime show that has been on-air for 14 years already.

Aside from being the mainstay host of “Showtime”, Vice is also the host of community singing game show “Everybody, Sing.”

The comedian made his mark in the industry when he became part of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” since 2009.



